Dubai: The Juvenile Court has sentenced a tenth-grade student to five years in prison for his association with the banned Daesh (ISIS) organisation, and his involvement in a plot to bomb a Husseiniya (congregation hall) in Mubarak Al Kabeer.

Despite being acquitted of harming the country’s interests, the student faced severe consequences for his affiliation with the extremist group.

During the trial, the student denied taking any actionable steps towards executing the plan and asserted that he possessed no explosives. He emphasised that he had not progressed beyond the planning stage.

The Juvenile Protection Department in the Public Prosecution had brought charges against the accused based on his activities from January 2023 to February 2024. These activities included promoting Daesh (ISIS) ideologies, disseminating information on manufacturing explosive devices, and inciting sectarian strife through social media platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp.