Dubai: A Jordanian woman in Amman faked her death and used a false death certificate to claim three insurance policies worth 1.5 million Jordanian dinars ($2 million), Arab media reported.
Investigations revealed that a plot was carried out by the woman in association with other accomplices last year after she insured her life with three insurance companies, reports quoting a security source said.
As per the plan, the roles of her accomplices included the announcement of her death to be followed by conducting a fake funeral prayer and burial of a human-sized toy in a grave bearing a tombstone in the woman’s name.
The suspects also set up a mourning tent to receive condolences from woman’s neighbours and relatives. Lawyers then were assigned by the woman’s accomplices to obtain the insurance amount from the three companies.
The plot was later uncovered when the insurance company employees, while carrying out their inquiries, found out that there was no medical report proving her death which was announced in October 2022.
They suspected the case and asked security services to open an investigation into the woman’s death. A security committee was set up and decided to dig the grave where a plastic toy was found and the woman turned to be still alive.
The reports, however, did not say whether the culprits have been arrested.