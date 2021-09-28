Dubai: A Jordanian man has been sentenced to death by hanging and his brother to life imprisonment for killing their mother, local media reported.
According to the Grand Criminal Court, the main convict used a AK-47 to kill his mother, in addition to wounding his two sisters. The father, his third sister and his other brother managed to escape.
Court records said that the defendants who are in their 20s are addicts. On the day of the crime, they came to their father’s house and a verbal altercation ensued between them, prompting the father to threaten them that he is going to inform the police about their addiction.
Following that brawl, the duo tried to shoot their father with the Kalashnikov they had, but their mother tried to stop them.
The father with the help of his wife took the weapon away from them and gave it to his youngest son, who ran out of the house with the weapon in his hands. However, one of the accused followed him and took the weapon from him.
The fight ended up with the first accused firing shots and killing his mother with the help of his brother.