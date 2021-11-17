Dubai: A Jordanian patient impersonated a doctor at Al Bashir Hospital in Amman, where he toured wards and told some patients they will die soon, local media reported.
The incident sparked a controversy on social media platforms, with users wondering how a patient could get dressed in doctors’ uniform and walk freely across wards to tell others they are going to die.
The man, who was at an outpatient clinic, sneaked into doctors’ room and put on a doctor’s uniform and a stethoscope. He then went to the ward where he 'examined' a number of patients and gave them 'medical advice', telling some of the companions that their loved ones will die within two days.
Dr. Ali Al Abdallat, director of the hospital, said”: “The outpatient clinic visitor came two days ago to the clinic where he wore the doctors' uniform and put the stethoscope on his shoulders. He then began wandering wards to examine patients and assess their health condition.”
The incident provoked a state of terror among companions of patients after he told them their patients were in bad health condition and would die after two days, and told others that their patients’ health condition does not require them to stay in the hospital and that they must go home.
Al Abdallat confirmed that the man did not prescribe or give any types of medicines to patients.
The hospital alerted security services, who arrested him later and referred him for investigation. It has not yet been revealed why the man impersonated a doctor.