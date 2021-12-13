Dubai: A 27-year-old Syrian woman died after being stabbed 15 times by a 34-year-old man for refusing to marry him, Jordanian media reported.
The woman was found in a pool of blood after being stabbed in the back, chest and neck near a bus station in the Ashrafieh neighborhood, Amman.
The suspect was arrested soon after the crime was discovered. It was reported that he was stalking her and threatening to kill her if she refused to marry him. He even assaulted her with a sharp object, causing deep injuries in her hand and told her: “If you do not keep quiet, I will harm your family.”
On the day of the crime, the killer was waiting for her next to her house and upon seeing her, he attacked her violently and fled the scene.
The crime has caused a huge social uproar in Jordan amid calls to apply the maximum penalty against the suspect.
With this crime, the total number of woman killed in Jordan went up to 17 since the beginning of the year.