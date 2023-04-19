Dubai: Jordanian businessman Alaaddin Albakheit announced on Saturday that he is offering a financial reward of JD50,000 (nearly $70,500 or Dh259,000) to anyone who finds his missing dog, Sophie.
In a Facebook post, Albakheit said that the dog went missing around the Third Circle area in the capital Amman.
Sophie, said to be afraid of strangers and only eats from her owner’s hands, wears a gold collar ‘encrusted with diamonds’.
Albakheit has previously experienced the loss of another dog and is determined not to let it happen again.
The announcement of the reward has sparked controversy within the Jordanian community, with some questioning the ethics of such an extravagant offer.
Less than 24 hours after the announcement, Albakheit shared a picture of him reunited with his beloved Sophie.
He confirmed in a Facebook post that the dog had been found but did not reveal the identity of the person who brought her back to him or if the JD50,000 reward had been claimed.