Dubai: Four Jordanian brothers died on Tuesday after drowning in the Karama dam in South Shouna in the Balqa Governorate, northwest of Amman, local media reported.
The tragic death of the four children was announced by the Public Security Department at the Ministry of Interior.
Colonel Amer Al Sartawi, spokesman of the department, said: “The bodies of the four siblings were retrieved by diving teams and transferred to the South Shouna Hospital. Investigation is still underway.”
On Friday, a mother in her 50s drowned in the Karama dam, while her 20-year-old daughter died at Zarqa hospital two days after she suffered from drowning injuries.
The incidents promoted the Information Department at the Civil Defence to issue a warning to citizens, urging them to refrain from swimming in various water sites, including dams, agricultural ponds, and running water streams.
The Karama dam, with a capacity of 52 million cubic metres, was constructed in 1995 on Wadi Mallaha in the Jordan Valley area of the Balqa Governorate in central Jordan. It was built to store water for irrigational uses.