Dubai: A birthday celebration in Jordan has turned into a tragedy after a 13-year-old boy who was celebrating his birthday was run over by a speeding car, local media reported.
The boy is said to have gone out with his family to a restaurant in Irbid to celebrate his 13th birthday after days of preparation for that occasion.
According to media reports, as soon as the family finished the party, they left the restaurant and were crossing a street when a reckless motorist ran over the boy.
He was immediately taken to hospital but due to severe heart and brain hemorrhage, the boy was pronounced dead a while later.
It is not known if the driver was arrested.
According to the latest available WHO data published in 2018, road traffic accidents deaths in Jordan reached 2,244 or 6.77 per cent of total deaths. The age adjusted death rate is 27.46 per 100,000 of population, putting in 49th place in the world.