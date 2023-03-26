Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu's office said.
Gallant has recently spoken out against Netanyahu's highly-disputed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system.
Gallant, a former army general, is a senior member of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu's office said.
Gallant has recently spoken out against Netanyahu's highly-disputed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system.