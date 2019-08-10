This was the highest number of Palestinians killed in a single day since May

Gaza City, Gaza Strip: Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinian fighters who attempted to cross through the perimeter fence from the Gaza Strip Saturday morning, stoking fears of escalation after months of uneasy calm.

This was the highest number of Palestinians killed in a single day since MayThis was the highest number of Palestinians killed in a single day since May, when an unofficial ceasefire ended the worst bout of violence in years between Israel and Hamas, the group that rules Gaza.

Hamas, in a statement denying its involvement, stressed that it was an “individual act by angry youths.”

“The occupation is responsible for the state of anger and pressure inflicted on our people due to the continued siege on Gaza,” said Abdul Latif Al Qanou, a Hamas spokesman.

Early in August, the occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian who opened fire at forces behind the fence. Three Israelis sustained light to moderate wounds.

The Gaza-Israel frontier has remained tense despite the ceasefire.

Hamas has staged weekly demonstrations along the boundary since March 2018 to protest against the strip’s dire conditions following 12 years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade.