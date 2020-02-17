Occupied Jerusalem: An Israeli aircraft has flown through Sudanese airspace for the first time, in what Prime Minister Benjamin called another example of warming ties with formally hostile states.
Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which supported hardline Islamists — including, for a period, Al Qaeda — during the rule of president Omar Al Bashir.
Bashir was ousted by the army last April following months of mass anti-government demonstrations.
“The first Israeli airplane passed yesterday over the skies of Sudan. This is quite a change,” Netanyahu told American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, without offering further details.