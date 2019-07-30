Barghout was convicted as part of a plea bargain

Occupied Jerusalem - An Israeli regime military court jailed a prominent Palestinian lawyer for 13 and a half years on Tuesday for shooting at Israeli vehicles in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

Tareq Barghout, a Ramallah-based lawyer who represented Palestinians accused by Israel of security-related offences, was himself arrested in February, along with Palestinian National Authority official Zakaria Zubeidi.

The regime said in a statement that Barghout was convicted as part of a plea bargain.

Zubeidi, a former head of an armed group who later became an official of the PNA commission for Palestinians in Israeli jails, is still awaiting trial.

Both men were charged in May with carrying out shooting attacks in the Ramallah area between November 2016 and January 2019, in which three Israelis were slightly injured.

Excluding occupied east Jerusalem, more than 400,000 Israeli colonists live in the West Bank alongside more than 2.5 million Palestinians.