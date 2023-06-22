Dubai: The Maysan Criminal Court in southern Iraq has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for selling his infant grandson.
The verdict was announced on Wednesday by the court after evaluating the egregious nature of the crime.
The Supreme Judicial Council disclosed in an official statement that the convicted individual had sold his grandchild in the city of Amara. The infant was traded for a sum of two million Iraqi dinars, which is approximately $1,520.
The sentencing was handed down in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Human Trafficking Law No. 28 of 2012, which aims to combat human trafficking and protect the rights and dignity of its victims.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing their horror and dismay at the idea of a family member engaging in human trafficking.
Authorities have not disclosed additional information about the well-being of the infant or if any steps are being taken to secure a safe environment for him.
It is also unclear whether the person who purchased the child has been apprehended or charged.