Dubai: Iraqi’s Foreign Ministry announced it will take necessary actions against the country’s ambassador to Jordan following some 'inappropriate' photos of his wife have gone viral on social media.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Ahmed Al Sahaf, the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said:" We are closely following up on viral pictures concerning Iraq’s ambassador to Jordan."
"The ministry will take appropriate measures as soon as possible in this respect, in a manner that enhances the values of Iraqi diplomacy," he added.
The statement comes after Haider Al Adhari’s wife appeared in controversial photos next to the Lebanese singer, Ragheb Alama, which sparked a huge controversy in Iraq.
The photos that Alama posted on his Instagram and Twitter account showed him closely standing next to Al Adhari's wife.
Alama wrote on his Twitter account: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to His Excellency the Iraqi Ambassador in Jordan, Haider Mansour Al Adari and his wife, Mrs. Maysam Al Rubaie, for this generous, wonderful hospitality, warm welcome and kind reception. I am very pleased to meet you,”.
The photos have sparked anger in Iraq with so many netizens considering them as "disgraceful" and unbecoming of the Iraqi envoy.