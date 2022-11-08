Dubai: An Iraqi man has been arrested for threatening his ex-wife with publishing her intimate pictures if she doesn’t give him money, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, Baghdad police have arrested the suspect for blackmailing his ex-wife and threatening to publish her photos on social media unless she gives him money.
The victim immediately reported the incident to Baghdad police, who arrested the suspect.
Upon being interrogated, the suspect admitted to trying to blackmail his ex-wife to get money from her. The man has been referred to public prosecution.
The Ministry of Interior revealed that Iraq reported more than 1,950 cases of online extortion in the past year, most of the victims being women, including teenage girls and children under the age of 14.