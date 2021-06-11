Dubai: Iraqi authorities have arrested a man for killing his nine-month-old grandson by mixing drugs and alcohol in his milk bottle, local media reported.
The hideous crime has shocked the Iraqi community, with people demanding the severest punishment against the grandfather.
Upon investigation, the grandfather confessed to the crime. He admitted that he put drugs and alcohol in his toddler grandson’s milk bottle while his mother was asleep. The accused told interrogators that he committed the crime unconsciously because he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The drug-addicted grandfather has been remanded in police custody pending trial.