Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader indicated that his country is open to easing diplomatic engagement with the West, hinting at a potentially more conciliatory approach for the country under its new president.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has been “treated badly in recent years” by Western states, particularly through sanctions that stifled its economy and oil exports.

However, Tehran could reconsider its diplomatic priorities with the West "if they change their ill conduct," he said in a televised address on Sunday, without elaborating.

Iran has consistently criticised the European signatories of a 2015 nuclear deal “- namely the UK, France and Germany “- for failing to meet their commitments to revive the agreement after it was abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian leader on Sunday formally confirmed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president. The endorsement on Sunday is considered a legal formality but marks the beginning of Pezeshkian’s term in office.

In a runoff vote this month, Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old veteran reformist and long-time lawmaker, defeated hardline diplomat Saeed Jalili who is known for his aversion to relations with the West.

Pezeshkian on Sunday reiterated his commitment to pursuing “constructive and effective” external diplomacy. He emphasized the need to unify the nation’s deeply fragmented political landscape, and added that “we can overcome obstacles only through convergence and adherence to the law.”

His confirmation came amid a fresh bout of tension between Iran and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week warned of the threat posed by Iran and its proxy groups, including Hezbollah. He accused the militant group of a deadly rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday and vowed to retaliate.

In response, Iran’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Sunday, cautioning Israel against “any new adventure” targeting the Beirut-based militant group. The ministry warned that any Israeli aggression could trigger “unforeseen consequences.”

First vice-president named

In his first move as president, Pezeshkian appointed Mohammad Reza Aref, a reformist politician, as his first vice-president, Iran’s state TV reported. Aref had previously held the same position for four years under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami.

Reviving the nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — was a cornerstone of Pezeshkian’s campaign, and earlier this week, Khamenei hinted that the objective was still within reach.

“We can remove all sanctions through honourable means,” Khamenei said in statements on Tuesday, while he praised a 2020 law that intensified Iran’s atomic work. The legislation had previously been criticized by former President Hassan Rouhani as a permanent barrier to negotiations to restore the agreement.