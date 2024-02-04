Dubai: Four members of a family died and two suffered respiratory distress after inhaling gas from a heater in Jerash, north of Jordan, on Saturday.
The Civil Defence Department swiftly responded by moving the injured to Jerash Public Hospital.
Hospital Director, Sadiq Al Otoum, attributed the cause of death to suffocation resulting from inhaling smoke produced by a wood-burning heater.
Following the incident, the Public Security Directorate has urged citizens to exercise caution in using heaters.
The advisory stressed the importance of regular inspection of gas hoses and ensuring proper home ventilation.
Furthermore, citizens were advised against leaving heaters on while sleeping, highlighting the necessity for increased safety measures in household heating practices.