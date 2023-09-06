Dubai: Four people were killed and three injured after a four-storey apartment building collapsed on Wednesday in Hadayek Al Qubba in Egyptian capital of Cairo.
Egyptian authorities said rescuers continued to search through the rubble to find more victims. The three injured were taken to the nearby El Demerdash hospital.
It is still unclear what caused the collapse. In July, another building crumbled in the same neighbourhood, killing 12 people. An engineering committee was formed to determine whether surrounding buildings were at risk.
It was the seventh building to collapse in two months. Such incidents are common in Egypt where large swathes of unlicensed apartment blocks and shantytowns are built in breach of building regulations.
According to figures from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics, 18 buildings have collapsed in Egypt, killing 30 people since the start of the year.