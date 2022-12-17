Dubai: A 5-year-old Egyptian boy has been brutally beaten to death by his father after he was caught unintentionally smoking, local media reported.
The horrific crime took place in Imbaba, a working-class neighbourhood in northern Giza.
The boy together with his siblings were being taken care of by their father after the victim’s mother died a year ago,
However, instead of providing them with the support and care they need, he used to beat and torture them over any small mistake they made, reports said.
According to the Cairo 24 news portal, the father lost his mind when he saw his son smoking. He punched him all over his body until he died.
Egyptian Police have launched an investigation into the incident and arrested the suspect. He will be referred to public prosecution for further action.