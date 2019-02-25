Hiba Hani, an Egyptian/Emirati living in, Dubai says: “I first saw Rami Malek when he played a pharaoh in ‘Night’ at the museum, and I fell in love. I'd always hoped he'd succeed, but knew it was unlikely because of his ethnicity. So as an Egyptian, I was thrilled that he won an Oscar. As a fan of Queen, I am even more thrilled that he was recognised for his outstanding performance in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. It is an honour that he represents Egypt to the rest of the world, and I can't wait to see what he will do next!”