The woman stabbed and injured him using a kitchen knife following a heated argument. Illustrative image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: An Egyptian man was stabbed several times by his wife following a row over washing of his clothes in Dakahlia Governorate.

According to local media, the woman stabbed and injured him using a kitchen knife following a heated argument. The victim said his wife has threatened to kill him many times before, especially when he asked her to do something for him.

He said had been married for nine years and have 3 children. “We have been living happily together until I transferred the ownership of my house in her name. Since then, we have been having trouble. She threatened to kill my many times whenever I ask her to do anything and she finally tried to do it but failed to finish me off,” the husband said.

“On the day of the incident, I found that my wife put all my clothes in the washing machine the night before the stabbing. I woke up in the morning and found nothing to wear. This led to a heated argument between us; I was surprised to see my wife grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing me.

“She left me drenched in blood without trying to save my life. Luckily, a friend came over to visit me and found me lying in a pool of blood. He immediately took me to hospital where I was treated,” the victim said