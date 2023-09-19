Dubai: A chilling crime involving an Egyptian woman brutally killing her blind husband during a heated dispute has come to light.
The accused, whose identity is being withheld, confessed to the crime during questioning by detectives at Marg police station in Cairo.
She revealed that a quarrel escalated during a dispute that led his death.
In her confession, she said that during the altercation, her blind husband turned violent. In self-defence, she grabbed car jack handle and struck him, causing severe head injuries, she claimed.
She then stabbed him, all because he refused to give her money.
She admitted that she spent two days contemplating how to dispose of the body that she kept under a bed and covered it with a blanket.
After two days, the stench became unbearable, prompting her to attempt to dispose of the body by lowering it down the stairs of their property.
However, a resident who saw reported the incident to Al Marj Police Station. Officers responded to the call, arriving at the scene to find the body of a 39-year-old blind man with six stab wounds.
The woman was arrested and referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.