Cairo: An Egyptian woman plunged to her death while her husband suffered fractures during an altercation between them in their fifth-floor apartment in Giza near Cairo, according to the local media.
Police investigations showed that during the heated argument between the couple over a family dispute, the woman jumped from their apartment in the district of Al Talbia.
When her husband tried to rescue her, he lost his balance and fell down to the fourth floor of the building. He suffered fractures and bruises. The cause of the couple’s dispute was not known.
Police questioned the couple’s daughter and neighbours and concluded that there was no criminal suspicion behind the wife’s death.
Local prosecutors permitted the burial of the woman after evidence showed her death had resulted from suicide.