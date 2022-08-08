Dubai: A 20-year-old Egyptian student committed suicide after failing high school exams for the second time in a row, local media reported.
According to the Mina Police station, the high-school student ended his life by hanging himself as soon as he was informed about his failure in the examination. Upon investigating the deceased parents, they confirmed that their son had committed suicide in one of the rooms of their house.
Egyptian Minister of Education Tarek Shawki revealed last Saturday that the average pass rate of Thanaweya Amma (high school) students at the final exams for the school year 2021/2022 hit 75.4 per cent, a higher rate than the past year’s 74 per cent.
In a press conference, Shawki noted that the highest rates of success were among the students of the mathematics section with 81 per cent, followed by the science section at 78.32 per cent and then the literature section at 68 per cent. Shawki stated that no student had obtained the perfect score of 100 per cent through this academic year, noting that the top score among students in the science, mathematics, and literature branches were 402, 407, and 378, respectively.
Students this year and the previous year have been obtaining lower grades after the introduction of the new education system, which targets training Thanaweya Amma students on thinking rather than memorising during exams.