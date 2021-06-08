“I entered our room and found her talking to someone on the phone, confessing to him that she was pregnant with his baby,” the suspect said, adding that he found some photos and videos proving his wife’s culpability. “I could not control myself, grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death, to avenge my honour." Representational image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: An Egyptian engineer allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife to death after discovering her intimate affair with a lover, local media reported.

According to the Egyptian police, the suspect has voluntarily surrendered soon after committing the crime. The ‘honour crime’ took place in Damietta Governorate.

The engineer told police he killed his 25-year-old wife in revenge. “I entered our room and found her talking to someone on the phone, confessing to him that she was pregnant with his baby,” the suspect said, adding that he found some photos and videos proving his wife’s culpability. “I could not control myself, grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death, to avenge my honour."

As soon as he committed the crime, he wrote a post on his Facebook page, saying that he just killed his wife, and that he was on the way to surrender to the police and is ready to receive any punishment, even if it is the death penalty.