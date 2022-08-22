Dubai: A young Egyptian man has been arrested for allegedly setting his fiancée’s school on fire in revenge for her failure in exams, local media reported.
According to Gharbia Governorate Police, the man has been jailed for four days, pending further investigation.
On receiving a report about a huge fire in a school, criminal investigation teams were sent to the scene while the Egyptian civil defence put out the fire. No causalities have been reported.
However, two rooms, including the principal and teachers’ besides students’ files, were destroyed.
Investigations revealed that the man's fiancée has recently failed in the school year. On interrogation, the suspect admitted to setting the school on fire in revenge for his fiancée’s failure.