WHAT IS AT STAKE FOR NETANYAHU?

For Netanyahu the stakes are high. While public opinion has tended to favour removing the exemptions, his government includes two Haredi parties whose departure could trigger new elections, which opinion polls indicate he would lose.

In the past, two ultra-Orthodox parties in Netanyahu’s coalition, United Torah Judaism and Shas, have vowed to fight any effort to end the exemption.

Some inside Netanyahu’s Likud party have shown unease or opposition to the exemption, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, an ex-general and a senior member of Likud party.

Gallant voted against a bill, now passing through the Knesset (parliament), which would see a gradual entry into the military of some ultra-Orthodox Jews, rather than an immediate and complete end to the exemption.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

The bill on conscription, which has already passed in a first reading, is continuing to work its way through parliament.

If it is approved after that process - which could see some amendments - that may defuse any immediate crisis.

If the bill flounders and the ruling holds, it could put extra strains on the Netanyahu’s coalition, potentially pushing the nation towards an election if the coalition collapses.