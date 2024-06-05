Dubai: An Egyptian saxophonist lost his life when he fell into the elevator shaft of a residential building in Alexandria after rescuing a woman and her two children.

Mohammed Ali Nasr, the victim, was in the elevator with the woman and her children, heading to his apartment when the elevator abruptly stopped between the eighth and ninth floors due to a power failure.

Responding with remarkable courage and composure, Nasr took control of the situation. He managed to pry open the elevator doors and safely assist the woman and her children out of the lift.

However, during his attempt to climb out himself, he slipped and fell into the elevator shaft, tragically succumbing to his injuries. This heartbreaking incident has deeply saddened both the residents of the building and the wider community of Alexandria.

A large gathering attended Nasr’s funeral, honouring his bravery and selflessness.

Tributes flooded social media platforms, with friends, family, and the Alexandria community remembering him not only for his musical talent but also for his heroic final act. Authorities are investigating the incident, focusing on the maintenance history of the elevator and the circumstances surrounding the power outage.