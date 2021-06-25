Dubai: An Egyptian senior official has called on authorities concerned to block pornographic websites, saying youth addiction to pornography is one of the most difficult problems facing society, local media reported.
Ahmed Diab, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives in Egypt, submitted a request to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hanafy Gebaly, and addressed to the Minister of Communications to block pornographic websites in Egypt.
According to Diab, such sites destroy the minds of young people and families. He called for the blocking of these sites, which he said are inconsistent with religious beliefs and moral and social values.
Diab denounced the lack of a mechanism from Egypt’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to block these sites, wondering how other Arab countries were able to block it.
He added that individuals who suffer from porn addiction find it extremely embarrassing to admit and seek treatment.
Diab stressed that pornography addiction is not just a pastime, as some believe, but it is a disease that requires serious treatment.
Pornography addiction is one of the serious obstacles that destroys the lives of young people, especially in the adolescence stage, he said.