Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for torturing a stray dog to death and filming the incident, local media reported.
A video of the man beating the dog with a long wooden stick on its head - while hanging the animal - has gone viral on social media.
As soon as the video went viral, the Egyptian police launched an investigation into the incident and arrested the assailant, who is a farmer.
“The dog was scaring my kids. I decided to kill it and threw it in one of the water canals,” Mohamed Lotfi Faraj Abu Al Enein, said in his confession.
It is reported that Abu Al Enein’s son was the one who filmed the brutal incident and sent the video to a girl he loves. The girl is said to have sent the video to many others who shared and leaked it on to social media platforms.
The video has caused a social uproar amid calls to apply the maximum penalty against him. Animal welfare associations have also launched a campaign calling on the authorities to take strict actions against the man.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to detain the accused for 4 days pending investigation.