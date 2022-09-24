Cairo: A young Egyptian was killed in a road accident while distributing invitation cards for his wedding party that was due to be held tonight, a local newspaper has said.
Hamada Saeed’s death has sent shockwaves across his village in Menufia governorate, north of Cairo, news portal Al Youm7.com added.
He was killed in a crash on a highway, while he was en route to hand invitation cards to relatives and friends to attend his wedding party.
“He was known for philanthropy and was kind to everyone,” the portal quoted the dead man’s neighbours as saying. Neither his age nor profession was given.
Colourfully decorated cards carrying the names of the groom and the bride are a popular way to invite well-wishers to weddings in Egypt.