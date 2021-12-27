Dubai: An Egyptian man reportedly committed suicide after being rebuked by his manager for going to washroom frequently and spending a long time inside.
According to media reports, the manager rebuked his employee and decided to deduct four days' salary because he used to stay for a long time inside the washroom.
A friend of the deceased said the man was standing next to her minutes before jumping to his death from the window of the third-floor office.
She said that he committed suicide because his manager used to mistreat and scold him constantly as well as the deduction of four days' salary. “Our manager used to threaten to fire him from the job although the victim was going through financial difficulties.”
The Egyptian public prosecution said it has launched investigation into the incident and will hold the manager accountable if proved to be guilty.
The death of the young man caused a huge uproar in the Egyptian society with many social media users urging authorities to take strong action against the manager.