Man flew into a rage after the teen refused to get him the footwear

Cairo: An Egyptian man admitted to having battered his daughter to death in a fit of rage after she had refused to find his socks, a local newspaper reported Tuesday.

The man told police in the Cairo suburb of Nasr City that he lost his temper and banged the 14-year-old girl’s head repeatedly to the wall and on the floor of their house after she had refused to look for the footwear, online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba added.

The father, whose name was not released, expressed remorse after the murder.

The incident had come to the police’s attention after a report from local residents.

In recent years, Egyptian media reported a rise in family killings in the country.

Last March, a criminal court sentenced a doctor to death by hanging after he was convicted of killing his wife and three children in the Nile Delta province of Kafr Al Shaikh.

Woman tried for torturing granddaughter to death

In a separate case, a woman is being tried before a criminal court in the city of Mansoura, north of Cairo, on charges of torturing her four-year-old granddaughter to death.