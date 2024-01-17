Dubai: Renowned Egyptian actor Fadi Khafaja slipped into a coma after sustaining serious injuries in a harrowing accident after his car overturned while he was live streaming on the TikTok platform.
The 41-year-old Khafaja has been admitted at Cairo Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where he is being closely monitored due to concerns over potential internal bleeding.
Actress Menna Galal was the first to disclose the incident, having been actively watching him on the Tik Tok platform before witnessing the accident.
She took to her Facebook account to announce her inability to communicate with him after his phone crashed.
The unfolding events have left fans and colleagues deeply concerned about his well-being.
Khafaja first gained recognition during his childhood when he portrayed Sharaf Al Deen in the 1994-2013 TV series “Wanis’s Diaries” alongside comedian actor Mohamed Sobhi.
More recently, he has been featured in the series “Limit Break” and is currently appearing in the series “Rose and Leila,” starring famous Egyptian actresses Yousra and Nelly Karim.