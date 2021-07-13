Dubai: Egyptian security forces have arrested a woman, her husband and their two sons on charges of killing a six-year-old boy and burying his body in the basement of their house in Al Qalj, in Qalubiya Governorate, local media reported.
The victim’s family reported his disappearance to Al Khanka police station, accusing their neighbour of kidnapping their son over a financial dispute between the two families.
The 45-year-old woman is the main perpetrator, who first lured the boy to her house, kidnapped and killed him to because she had fought with his mother over a financial issue.
She then buried his body in the basement of their house with the help of her 47-year-old husband and sons, aged 22 and 25.
The victim’s body was taken to forensic department.
The public prosecutor ordered a four-day pre-trial detention of the four suspects who were remanded to police custody pending investigation and trial.