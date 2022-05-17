Cairo: Egyptian police arrested a private teacher who had appeared in viral images escorted by bodyguards and presenting a private teaching session for a big audience of students without a licence, local media reported.
The female biology teacher provoked a big controversy after she appeared in pictures surrounded by several bodyguards allegedly on her way to deliver a private tuition for secondary school students.
Police investigations revealed that the woman is a biology graduate from the science school and is not an accredited schoolteacher.
The woman, 25, used to teach at unlicensed private teaching centres.
She has recently presented a teaching session in the form of a comic show without a licence for around 300 students at a theatre in the Cairo area of Al Azbakiya, according to Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm.
She was arrested in her father’s house in Giza near Cairo. Police also arrested her husband and four bodyguards involved in organising the show.
In recent years, Egyptian authorities have stepped up efforts to reform education and cracked down on private tutoring.