She tried to stop him from taking his own life before he attacked her

An Egyptian man fatally stabbed his mother in the Delta industrial city of Al Mahla because she had attempted to stop him from committing suicide, local newspapers reported.

Cairo: An Egyptian man fatally stabbed his mother in the Delta industrial city of Al Mahla because she had attempted to stop him from committing suicide, local newspapers reported.

Neighbours told the city’s police they were alerted by cries from the 68-year-old woman and when they reached her house, they found her lying in blood with the son holding a knife in his hand.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital with multiple injuries from stabs. She later passed away.

Her son aged 41 was arrested and said in investigations that he had attempted to take his own life due to a family dispute. He added that his mother tried to stop him, an act that prompted him to stab her, the media said.

Prosecutors ordered the suspect remanded pending further interrogation and to cross-examine eyewitnesses.

The crime was the second of its kind reported in Egypt in less than a week.

Egyptian media reported earlier this week that a young man had killed his mother in Cairo allegedly to dispel the devil.

Psychologically ill

The suspect strangled the woman to death while she was fixing a suhur (pre-dawn) meal in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in their house in the populous area of Ein Shams, reports said.

The son, whose age was not disclosed, is reportedly psychologically ill. He admitted to having killed his mother, in her 50s, purportedly to eliminate the devil he used to see on her face.