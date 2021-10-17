Cairo: Police in Giza, near the Egyptian capital, arrested three students allegedly for setting their preparatory school on fire out of revenge, according to a local newspaper.
Investigations showed that the three students had doused the gate of the school in the Giza district of Kerdasa with petrol before setting it ablaze and fleeing, Al Masry Al Youm newspaper reported.
After their arrest, the students admitted to the arson, saying they wanted to take revenge on the school officials after one of the three students had suffered minor injuries in a stampede on stairs of the building last week. They are facing charges of arson.
The new school year started in Egypt on October 9 amid strict precautions against COVID-19. Images on social media showed large-sized classrooms in public schools.
Education officials have attributed such high class density to an uncurbed population increase in the country of over 100 million people.