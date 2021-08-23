Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian high school student committed suicide, on Sunday after he failed his final exams, local media reported.
The Hadayek Al Qubba Police Station in Cairo received a report that a student shot himself with his father’s pistol.
Police officers moved to the crime scene and found the body of a student named Karim. The weapon was subsequently seized and the Public Prosecution notified.
Hadayek Al Qubba police are investigating the incident.
The suicide of 18-year-old Karim was the eighth such case after the announcement of high school results in 2021.