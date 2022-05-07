Cairo: An Egyptian woman died after a stray bullet hit her while she was sleeping on the rooftop of her rural house in the southern part of the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The 45-year-old woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound as a result of Friday’s incident in the village of Abu Diab in the Qena governorate, around 455 kilometres south of Cairo, added news portal Al Youm Al Saba.
Her body was transferred to a state hospital mortuary while prosecutors are investigating to unravel circumstances of the incident.