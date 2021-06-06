Dubai: In yet another crime that has rocked Egypt, a Quran teacher was murdered over 5 Egyptian pounds (Dh1.20), local media reported.
The teacher was stabbed to death by a worker after a heated argument over 5 pounds in Beheira Governorate.
As soon as they were notified, police patrols were dispatched to the crime scene where they found the teacher lying in a pool of blood.
The body of the victim was taken to hospital for forensic autopsy and it is not yet clear if the killer was arrested or not.
However, the Egyptian public prosecution launched an immediate investigation into the incident.