Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian village turned black in mourning after the sudden, unexplained death of one of its young people.
Footage of a medical clinic’s surveillance camera in the village of Bahr Al Baqar 3, in Sharqia, about 100km north of Cairo, documented the moment when Rushdi Ahmed Abu Hashem, a 34-year-old cook, died of cardiac arrest while awaiting examination of his sick wife.
The wife said: “He went in the blink of an eye, during the 13 years of marriage he treated me well, so he was like a husband, father and brother.”
Abu Hashem, cousin of the deceased, said that he used to work as a cook and supported his wife and three children,including a 12-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl. The deceased was in good health and did not suspect anything, but his wife was sick, so he brought her to the doctor.
Dr. Hamdy Al-Masoudi, a surgeon at Vafus General Hospital, confirmed the details of the death.
“Within three minutes of their arrival, the husband fell dead. As soon as they entered and the husband sat on the chair while his wife was standing next to him, the deceased bowed and fell on the ground,” the surgeon said.