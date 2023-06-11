Dubai: In a horrific incident, a man has been arrested in Cairo, Egypt, after he allegedly stabbed his father to death before throwing his body from the sixth floor of their apartment building in the Sayeda Zeinab neighbourhood.

The Egyptian authorities are currently detaining the young suspect, who is believed to have carried out this gruesome act.

The case came to light when Cairo’s security services were alerted by locals who discovered a man’s body bearing multiple stab wounds in the abdomen and chest on a street in Sayeda Zeinab.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 57-year-old victim suffered from six stab wounds and head injuries, presumably resulting from the fall.

Surveillance footage from the building is currently under review, and witnesses are being interviewed to gather more information about the shocking incident.

Initial findings pointed towards the son as the perpetrator, who apparently committed the crime after a heated argument with his father in their apartment.

Following the arrest, the Public Prosecution has called on the security forces in Sayeda Zeinab to expedite the investigation and reveal the full circumstances of the incident.

Hisham, a resident of Sayeda Zeinab, shared his account with the local news outlet, Cairo 24, stating that the community was shocked when they heard loud noises coming from the building.

According to Hisham, the son stabbed his father multiple times in their apartment before dragging him from the eighth to the sixth floor. He then reportedly called his uncle, admitting to the crime.

Residents reveal that the accused suffered from mental health issues and was deeply affected by his mother’s death. Marwa, another local resident, stated that they had previously attempted to persuade the accused to seek psychiatric treatment.

However, the accused had consistently evaded professional help and failed to comply with his medication regimen, leading to a worsening of his mental health.