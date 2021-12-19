Cairo: Egyptian police arrested a doctor suspected of sexually assaulting a female patient in a hospital near Cairo, a local newspaper said.
The patient accused the doctor of sexually abusing her in a private hospital in the suburb of May 15 while examining her for breathing problems, Al Masri Al Youm reported.
Police investigations and accounts from witnesses proved the truthfulness of the claim, the paper added.
The young suspect whose age was not given was arrested and referred to prosecution.
Last July, an Egyptian criminal court sentenced a well-known male dentist to 16 years in prison on charges of sexually harassing men in a high-profile case.
He was convicted of sexually assaulting four men, including a junior dentist who had worked in his clinic.
The claimants against the dentist said they were encouraged to come forward and report his acts after an online campaign was launched by several women in Egypt, unmasking sexual offences they had purportedly experienced.