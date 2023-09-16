Dubai: Egypt is experiencing an unprecedented population surge, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Population revealed. The country now witnesses the birth of four babies every minute, equivalent to 237 births per hour and an astounding 5,683 births daily - the authority's figures showed.
This staggering population increase, considered one of the most significant challenges facing Egypt, underscores the urgency of addressing the issue.
The Ministry of Health and Population stressed the gravity of this demographic shift, labelling it one of the nation's most formidable challenges, alongside the ongoing threat of terrorism. The exponential population growth is seen as a hindrance to Egypt's progress, potentially impeding its path toward development and prosperity.
Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, during a government meeting in the New Administrative Capital, emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, highlighting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's messages delivered at the inauguration of the 2023 Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development. Madbouli acknowledged the need for collective responsibility in striking a balance between population growth and available development resources.
Hussein Abdel Aziz, Advisor to the Head of the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, expressed concerns about the recent surge in birth rates in Egypt. He revealed that over the past three years, the country has witnessed an annual average of 2.2 million births, equivalent to the population of a small nation.
Furthermore, he noted that recent population health surveys indicate an average of 2.85 children per woman, illustrating that on average 10 women give birth to nearly 28 to 29 children.