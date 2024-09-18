Emirates will be introducing its refurbished Boeing 777s on six routes in the US, including the debut of its latest Business Class seats and Premium Economy.

The retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft are scheduled to operate on direct flights to Chicago, Boston, Dallas Fort Worth, and Seattle. In addition, flights to Miami linked to Bogotá and to Newark via Athens will also have the refreshed aircraft featuring Emirates’ four cabin classes.

The refurbished Boeing 777s will debut for the first time in the US starting from next month and until early 2025 with the following schedule:

• Chicago - Emirates will introduce its retrofitted Boeing 777 three times weekly on EK 235 and EK 236 starting from 1 November 2024 and will increase to daily from 22 November 2024.

• Boston – From 10 December 2024 Emirates’ newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 will serve the route three times weekly as EK 237 and EK 238, increasing to daily from 18 December.

• Dallas Fort Worth – Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed three times weekly on EK 221 and EK 222 from 9 January 2025, with daily flights starting from 15 January 2025.

• Seattle – The newly-configured aircraft featuring four cabin classes, including Premium Economy, will be rolled out on EK 229 and EK 230 from 24 January 2025.

• Newark/Athens - From 10 February 2025, Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777 with refreshed interiors and new cabins will operate daily on EK 209 and EK 210

• Miami/Bogotá – Emirates’ latest B777 experience will be introduced on EK 213 and EK 214, the service to and from Dubai and linking Miami with the Colombian capital, on four weekly flights from 19 February 2025, expanding to daily from 1 March 2025.

Ten of 12 gateways

With the deployment of its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, flights to and from ten of the 12 gateways in Emirates’ US network will feature Premium Economy by February 2025.

Emirates’ Premium Economy seats will now be available on a mix of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, operating to 12 gateways in Emirates’ 19-point network in the Americas. The refreshed aircraft also feature the new Emirates 777 Business Class with seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement.

On the introduction of Premium Economy to additional US routes, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates said: “With the success and popularity of Premium Economy on routes like New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston served by our refurbished A380, we look forward to bringing a new level of comfort and privacy to more cities with refreshed cabins on our Boeing 777s.

"The introduction of our refreshed product and ensuring consistent experiences in the sky on more routes is part of our long-standing commitment to the US and adding more premium options in a span of just a few months ensures we offer a competitive, value for money proposition for our customers.”

Premium Economy to 27 cities

The roll out of Emirates’ refreshed aircraft featuring a four-class configuration will bring the number of routes offering the distinctive Premium Economy product to 27 cities globally including Dubai by the end of 2024, utilising 48 Boeing 777, A380 and A350 aircraft.

Besides the US and Latin American points where the retrofitted aircraft will be deployed, customers are already enjoying choice and comfort with refurbished Boeing 777s flying to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels, and Zurich along with Riyadh are scheduled from next month.

The continued roll out of Premium Economy across Emirates’ network allows its US customers to enjoy the luxury, comforts and affordability of Premium Economy to final destinations beyond Dubai including Mumbai, Bangalore and Singapore, to name a few.

Furthermore, Emirates’ customers travelling to United’s hubs in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco, can fly in Premium Economy before connecting to its services to hundreds of US domestic points and cities in Canada and Latin America. Seats on flights can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.