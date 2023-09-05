Dubai: An Egyptian man succumbed to grief after losing his newborn twins, marking a tragic series of events that have left the city of Kafr Al Zayat in Gharbia Governorate, in deep sorrow.
Forty-two-year-old Hamada Yousry Khalil had been married for many years. The couple was grappling with childlessness,
Hamada had sought help through microinjection treatments to start a family. Then came the good news, Hamada’s wife became pregnant with twins.
However, tragedy struck the couple when the newborn twins died.
A cousin of the deceased said that a pall of gloom enveloped the city as the community came together to mourn the tragic loss.
Social media has been flooded with condolence messages, with many expressing their sorrow and offering prayers, hoping for divine mercy for Hamada.