Cairo: Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Egypt will begin next week as the populous country battles to curb the spread of the contagious disease, a local newspaper reported Friday.
The inoculation will start next Tuesday in a number of medical centres, using the Chinese-developed vaccine Sinopharm, Al Watan reported, quoting sources at the Health Ministry.
The ministry has set up 34 vaccination centres across Egypt’s 27 governorates.
The vaccination campaign will kick off in the governorates with the highest infection rates, to be followed in the next phase by those with lower rates, the sources added.
Last month, Egypt received the first batch of the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 from the UAE. Priority in taking the jabs will be for medical teams, the old people and sufferers of chronic diseases.
Daily infections
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country of over 100 million people, has seen a steady increase in daily infection rates in recent weeks.
Health authorities so far has confirmed a total of 146,809 virus cases and 8,029 fatalities.
The spike has prompted Egyptian authorities to toughen measures against the virus spread.
They include levying an on-the-spot fine of 50 Egyptian pounds (Dh11.7) on every person failing to wear the protective face mask on means of transport, government agencies offering public services, banks and malls.