Cairo: Egypt has renominated incumbent Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abu Al Ghait, an Egyptian career diplomat, for a second five-year term in steering the Cairo-based organisation.
Abu Al Ghait, an ex-Egyptian foreign minister, has been the League head since 2016. His current tenure ends next June.
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has sent messages to the Arab leaders informing them of Egypt’s intention to renominate Abu Al Ghait for the post for a second tenure, looking forward to their backing to the nomination, an Egyptian presidential said.
“The renomination of Ahmed Abu Al Ghait comes within the great interest taken by Egypt under President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi in the Arab League’s work,” presidential spokesman Bassam Radi added.
The official added that Abu Al Ghait’s first term has been marked by “well-thought and wise handling of the common Arab action system during an era full of challenges” in the region.
Abu Al Ghait, 78, has succeeded Egyptian Nabil Al Arabi in the post. Abul Ghait served as Egypt’s foreign minister for nearly seven years until 2011.